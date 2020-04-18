Due to the coronavirus pandemic, Eagle Stop convenience stores are offering Fuel Up Fridays at several of its stores during the month of April and possibly longer.
“With the spread of COVID-19, we understand the last thing you want to do is touch a gas pump,” a statement from Eagle Stop said. “We want to keep our customers healthy so we are offering to pump your fuel for you
Muddy Creek Eagle Stop Manager Jennifer Archambault said Fuel Up Fridays is a full-service option for customers from 8 to 11 a.m.
“This is company-wide, we are all doing it,” she noted. “This is our third week. You just come in and pull up to a pump and we’ll wash your windshield and pump your gas — full service.”
The Eagle Stop website said the process is easy. Customers can pull up to pumps 1 to 4 and a sales associate will greet them wearing an orange vest. The customer can give the associate their Rewards Card and credit card to process payment and let them know which type of gas they would like. The associate will then fill up the tank and also wash the windshield.
Archambault, who works 45 hours a week, said she hopes everyone will “stay safe and be careful.” She added she lives in Sedalia and is like so many who have children who are out of school due to the stay-at-home orders.
She said the full-service option would continue through the month of April and may be extended because of the pandemic.
Besides Muddy Creek, other stores participating in Fuel Up Fridays are Tiger Eagle Stop in Sedalia, 87 Eagle Stop in Boonville, Concordia Eagle Stop in Concordia, Jefferson City Eagle Stop in Jefferson City, Parkway Eagle Stop in Osage Beach, West Bypass Eagle Stop in Springfield, Lebanon Eagle Stop in Lebanon and St. Robert Eagle Stop in St. Robert.
Muddy Creek Eagle Stop is at 23685 state Route MM. For more information, call 660-829-9125.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.