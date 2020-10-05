A familiar face has returned to one of Sedalia’s landmark medical buildings.
Dr. Steven Eldenburg has returned to the original location of Eldenburg Family Practice at 700 S. Limit Ave. He joined Bothwell Regional Health Center’s team of physicians and began seeing patients Sept. 28 at Bothwell Eldenburg Family Practice.
Eldenburg closed his solo family practice in January 2018 and joined American Family Care where he continued to care for his existing patients along with becoming acquainted with new families.
The long-time Sedalia physician said he decided to join Bothwell because it offered several opportunities for him.
“It offered an opportunity to partner with an organization that could return my practice to its original location,” Eldenburg said. “It also allows me to share off-hour patient care with other physicians.”
As a family doctor, Eldenburg said he enjoys taking care of the entire family including all the different aspects of medical care from newborns to grandparents. He said patients can expect little change with the transition.
“Our patients' continued health care will continue to be our top priority,” he said. “Mine will be a familiar face, of course, with perhaps a few more gray hairs, and there will be some new employee faces.”
When it closed, Eldenburg Family Practice had been in Sedalia for 54 years. Dr. Donald Eldenburg, Steven Eldenburg’s father, began practicing at the South Limit location in 1964, joining Dr. TJ Hopkins and Dr. Donald Proctor.
With a long legacy of providing health care in Sedalia, Eldenburg hopes his family will be thought of as providing the best possible care for the community.
“It’s about family taking care of family,” he said. “It started with my father and mother and has continued on to some of my children. I am excited to return home to the original location of Eldenburg Family Practice, and I invite everyone to return home with me.”
