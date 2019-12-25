For some, the opportunity to have a day off at Christmas or any holiday is not an option. First responders and staff at hospitals are often required to work.
Many in the food industry are also asked to work holidays by their corporate offices. With a number of restaurants open throughout Christmas Day and evening, business was brisk if the number of cars in parking lots and the number of customers and waiting lists inside were any indication.
While some diners wanted the experience of a sit-down meal, others chose a fast food restaurant to grab a meal and go. Burger King was one of the few options open for residents and travelers in Sedalia on Christmas Day.
“I think we are the only fast food place that is open during the day on Christmas,” Burger King Manager Kimberly Soverns said Wednesday afternoon during a break in business. “We have been extremely busy today – more so than a normal Wednesday.”
Soverns, who arrived at the restaurant at 5 a.m., noted at 2 p.m. the store had done $5,000 more than an average Wednesday. Soverns noted many customers were using the drive-through to pick up orders as they went from event to event.
Customers seemed pleased there was a fast food option open on Christmas, Soverns said.
“Most of our customers have been really happy, calm and patient despite having some long lines at times,” Soverns commented. “They have been pretty calm and patient and have been very generous with their tips.
“There was one woman this morning who was pretty upset but even she was happy by the time she left,” Soverns added with a smile. “I think they all understand that we might be the only fast food restaurant open today.”
Burger King opened at 6 a.m Wednesday and remained open until midnight.
The restaurant did close early at 7 p.m. Christmas Eve to allow employees to be with their families and friends.
Soverns explained that prior to Thanksgiving she sends out a chart asking the employees if they would be willing to work Christmas.
Soverns commented most of the employees who said they would work don’t celebrate or they do so at other times throughout the season when it is convenient for them to get together with their loved ones.
For Soverns, who has been with Burger King for 13 ½ years, this will mark the first time in 29 years she has been unable to celebrate with her family.
“Some of my family have other commitments,” said Soverns, who admitted she works every holiday. “I’m not going to make my employees come in if I’m not willing to. I’m not going to ask them to do something I won’t do — I was raised to be fair.”
