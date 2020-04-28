Businesses and the public alike have been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic the last few weeks, and as a gesture of encouragement one local bar and grill offered free tacos Tuesday afternoon.
End Zone Bar & Grill owner Jennifer Edwards said she wanted to give back by offering free tacos from 1 to 2 p.m. Tuesday. End Zone, located in Thompson Hills Shopping Center, is known for its Taco Tuesday specials.
“My plan was to be actually open for regular carry out, but I’m not sure what the Health Department is going to say,” Edwards said by phone Tuesday morning. “I’m sure they are going to have their own plan in place.”
Edwards said she came up with the idea of offering free food after seeing other places doing the same.
“I just wanted to do something good for the community,” she added. “I know a lot of people are struggling. I’ve been shut down for a month and a half and we’re working on getting back open.
“I just want to do something for people,” she continued. “A lot of people are hurting right now.”
She added the stay-at-home order has hurt her business, but they are “making it.”
“We’re really optimistic that we’ll get to open soon,” she said. “I know there’s probably a lot more people that have been hurt by this, more so than me. Which is again why I’d like to give something back to some people.”
She said she was expecting a few hundred vehicles to participate in Tuesday’s free taco drive-thru.
“Normally we’ll put a (Facebook) post out about an event or something we’re doing,” she said. “And we may, without even boosting it, reach 300 to 500 people.
“Within two nights it (the taco event) went up to 11,000 people,” she continued. “But we have a lot of people sharing it as well. I’m not expecting 11,000 people, but I’m hoping at least for 100 to 200 cars to come through.”
She added she was excited about the event.
“I have some employees that have come in and everyone has volunteered their time to do this today,” she said. “We’re actually having a lot of fun with it. We’re all really excited about it.”
Edwards said she plans to offer another free food event at her other location, The Doo Southside Pub & Grill, next week.
“We are definitely going to do the same thing out there or something similar,” she noted. “Out there it’s more smoked foods, so we were thinking of doing maybe some barbecue pork sandwiches and baked beans and maybe a couple sides. To kind of give back.”
For more information, visit the End Zone Bar & Grill and The Doo Southside Pub & Grill Facebook pages.
