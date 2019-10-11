For many churches, working to help those in the community is a mission and labor of love. Thanks to a group of women at Epworth United Methodist Church, their labor of love will help others who are possibly facing some of the most difficult times in their lives.
A group of women at Epworth started what they describe as a circle of friendship. They meet each Wednesday for fellowship and a potluck lunch but the meetings have become much more.
“We wanted to come together to have lunch and share in fellowship,” Connie Kleinschmidt explained. “All are welcome. We even have some men who come and help us. We really never know what we will have.”
What they have is a project that is now helping the Sedalia Police Department serve those in need.
The women have started to make quilts they are donating to SPD. Each officer will carry a quilt in their squad car that can be given to individuals who may be homeless or who have faced a traumatic event such as a car accident or fire.
“The Sedalia Police Department is more than honored to be receiving the gift of quilts that we can pass onto those in need,” Sedalia Police Chief Matt Wirt said. “The wonderful ladies of the quilting circle give us more than the tangible quilts, they give hope and encouragement to pass on to those who may find themselves in a bad situation, in an accident or just in a bad way, whether it be an adult or a child.
“The warm quilts will give the recipient a sense of comfort and security,” he added. “Each patrol car will be equipped with a quilt as well as a few spares at our headquarters.”
The idea of making quilts to help others is not new for Kleinschmidt and her fellow quilters.
Eight years ago, Kleinschmidt and Vickie Norton made a set of quilts that they donated to the Pettis County Sheriff’s Office to be used in the same way.
“We made a bunch of them, I’m not really sure how many,” Kleinschmidt said. “They were grateful and thought it was a good idea.
“I think we both thought we would hear back from them asking for more but we never did,” she continued. “Then I met Sandy (Goff) and we thought we need to do this for the city.”
Kleinschmidt described the efforts of the women as the group’s “little part for the community.” The outreach is so much more, according to Goff, who is the SPD executive administrative assistant.
“I love it when others get involved to help our community,” Goff said. “We cannot thank the quilting circle enough for their love and time they put into each quilt, we know it will make a difference in someone’s life.”
The women have seven or eight tops completed and plan to meet soon at Kleinschmidt’s home to quilt the tops. Kleinschmidt owns a long arm quilting machine and has donated much of the material for the quilts.
Norton and the other women present Wednesday afternoon, Joyce Ann Rucker, Ann Ganson, and Diane Rattinger, said they were planning to go through their fabric stashes to contribute to the effort.
“It’s not a cheap thing to do,” Kleinschmidt explained. “There is the fabric and batting and backing but we think we need to do it.”
The women added that while many had no prior quilting experience, each has found their niche from cutting squares and loose threads, to sewing and pressing the blocks in an assembly line process.
The pattern the women were making Wednesday is called “Take Five.” According to Kleinschmidt, it is made of five different patterned or solid fabrics and should take a total of five hours to complete from start to finish.
Some days the women can piece two or three full-size tops in an afternoon. At the suggestion of Goff, the group also plans to make smaller, child-sized quilts.
“We usually meet at 10:30 or 11 (a.m) and sometimes we might stay until 2 or 4 in the afternoon,” Kleinschmidt said. “Sometimes it depends on how much we visit…
“We’ve made scarves for the veterans living at the Veteran’s Home in Warrensburg and we have quite a few quilts we have to work on for this project,” she explained. “Everyone is welcome to come and share in our fellowship. We just want the people who receive the quilts that there are others who care.”
