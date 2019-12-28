Evergy has announced the approval of a new three-year commitment to innovative energy efficiency programs including business and residential rebates and an expanded $10 million investment in income-eligible energy savings offers.
“Evergy has had, in Missouri, energy efficiency programs that are available to both residential and commercial customers or business customers,” said Evergy Senior Manager of Products Brian File. “We give incentives in terms of rebates, instant discounts on various types of energy-efficient equipment to help people save money in their homes or in their businesses.
“We’ve had those for the course of roughly the last six years. This new announcement is an approval for the next three years again from the Missouri Public Service Commission to continue programs and add some new facets to those programs for our customers.”
Two of the programs include the Pay As You Save (PAYS) program and the Income-Eligible Multifamily program, two programs Renew Missouri thought were important, the Missouri not-for-profit that works to advance renewable energy and energy efficiency in the state.
“Those are the two that we fought for because we believe those are going to be able to have the most benefits for the people who need them the most,” said Renew Missouri Executive Director James Owen.
According to File, the PSC asked Evergy to explore how to offer the PAYS program as a pilot. The program is an on-bill financing measure that “allows efficiency upgrades to be absorbed into a customers’ bill,” according to a Renew Missouri press release. Details on the pilot are still being worked out, according to File.
“At the highest level, it allows customers to pay back for energy efficiency investments on their bill,” File explained. “If they were to upgrade their air conditioner they would then pay back that upfront investment on their bill. The crux of the whole PAYS program would be that payback of the investment would be less than the savings they would get instantly from the fact they have more efficient equipment. The energy usage would be less.”
Owen said he considers the PAYS program to be a “win-win-win.”
“We have spent years trying to get a Missouri-based utility to try out PAYS because we are a big believer in it,” he said. “If you look at like cooperatives that have done it in other parts of the country, like there is a cooperative in rural Arkansas that has been doing PAYS for several years. Not only have a lot of their customers used it, but this corporation is actually asking for a rate decrease as a result of this program. That’s how much power they’re saving.
“That’s how much they’re benefiting from this. We believe that it’s a win-win-win. We believe it’s good because it’s producing less power, it’s lowering customers’ utility bills, and it’s actually making money for utility companies. That’s why we’re a believer in that program.”
The Income-Eligible Multifamily program is “intended to help renters and owners of affordable multifamily buildings save energy and reduce utility bills,” according to the Renew Missouri release. It includes things like rebates and incentives for heating, ventilation, and air conditioning and other large appliances. The program also includes free measures like LED bulbs and air sealing kits.
“That is focused on multi-family buildings that are income-qualified, whether that’s subsidized rent or below area median income tenants,” File said. “What we do with those building owners is help them invest in the units with various ‘direct install’ things like lightbulbs, power strips, those kinds of things. As well as helping with the common area which would be lighting hallways and putting LEDs in those places or updating some of the HVAC equipment.
“Sometimes that’s just maybe a tuneup on those things and in other cases, it’s more of a full replacement depending on the age of the building,” he continued. “We carve out money to spend to really help those and a lot of times a lot of the initial things are at no cost to the building owner and tenants. Then as they invest more in deeper things there might be a partial cost, but it’s partially funded by our programs.”
File said many of the programs Evergy offers can also benefit businesses.
“The programs have been out, successful and will continue also for people who have small businesses. Shops that need some help investing in their facility as well as large manufacturers,” File explained. “We also have rebates to do upgrades on their equipment or HVAC or lighting, those sorts of things.”
File said the programs will go into effect at the first of the year, but Evergy will probably do a gradual rollout over the first three to six months of the year as the programs become available. File said the programs are important to Evergy because they help its customers.
“At the end of the day, doing this is important for us,” he said. “It just helps customers feel like they can take control of their usage by us providing them options to do that through rebates. We’ve found customers really enjoy them and we think it really provides a really good tool for us to interact with our customers.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.