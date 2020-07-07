A punny group of cats is encouraging citizens and visitors to learn more about Sedalia’s culture and tourism spots.
The Sedalia Convention and Visitors Bureau launched the Fun Loving Adventure Troupe Cats, also known as the F.L.A.T. Cats, as a way to help make Sedalia tourism a little more fun. Six cat drawings have been created and are featured on the front of cards that include information about six Sedalia landmarks along with some funny cat puns mixed into each character’s story: Katsey Jones at the Katy Depot, Meowlodious Rags at Hotel Bothwell, Meowrigold at Liberty Park, Boots McScratch at Trail’s End, PiCatso at the Daum Museum of Contemporary Art, and Bob Bobcat Bothwell at Bothwell Lodge State Historic Site.
CVB Executive Director Carolyn Crooker said the most frequent question asked at the Katy Depot, which serves as Sedalia’s welcome center, is “what is there to do in Sedalia?” Combining that with the concept of Flat Stanley, a popular project with elementary school students, resulted in the F.L.A.T. Cats.
Crooker said the six sites that were selected “jumped right in” when the idea was pitched.
Debbie Biermann, executive director of the Heritage Foundation which operates the Katy Depot, said a “long standing joke” about Katy Kitties at the Katy Depot — which she said comes from the name “Katy Girls” given to waitresses in the former Katy Depot restaurant — led to the program’s mascots.
“We’ve had a repeat occurrence to find a stray cat and we take care of them until we find a home. We refer to those as Katy Kitties, we were almost silly with it all,” Biermann said. “That’s how the idea first came up. We wanted to have a way for visitors when they come to town to find a way to get around to other places.”
Each character’s story was written by Biermann and depot Manager Jill White. Biermann said the stories are based on the cat’s location and a good dose of puns.
“Each of the personalities connect with (the location): Katsy Jones is railroad oriented and relates to being picked up at the depot,” Biermann said. “Rags relates to being picked up downtown and the Joplin era. Meowrigold’s personality took the shape of someone who liked to be outside and play at the park. Each of them tended to have an easy early on personality profile and then we brainstormed a lot. ... They were made stronger by collaborating with each other and with Carolyn. It was just being silly and having fun with it.”
The cards include hours and contact information for each site, plus visitors will also receive additional information at each location, such as the self-guided Scott Joplin Footsteps Tour at Hotel Bothwell or the Sedalia Visitor’s Guide at the Katy Depot.
“We wanted it to be fun and for people to read these, but to have some facts in there too in an entertaining way,” Crooker said. “They just took that and ran with it. I thought they were quite talented.”
Once the cats each had a story, they were designed by Madge Gressley.
“We had a lot of fun with that too in terms of we’ve got a character and a story, what’s the cat going to look like on paper? How will we make it totally representative of the story inside?” Biermann said. “She (Gressley) did an excellent job with that.”
There is no particular order for finding the cats, Crooker said. She said visitors can start at any of the six locations.
“I hope the local people will have as much fun with it as visitors. They have connections with visitors coming in for the weekend,” Crooker said. “And even if they don’t see all six of them at the same time, maybe they’ll come back and see the others. They can learn about the culture of Sedalia in a fun way and not cost anything unless they choose to go on the tour of Bothwell Lodge or (other paid aspects of some sites).”
Crooker and Biermann said the cats’ story has no ending so the program could possibly be expanded in future years. Crooker said a seventh cat is in the works for the Katy Trail.
Those who collect the F.L.A.T. Cats are encouraged to take a photo with the cats and post it to social media using #sedaliacvb. For more information, visit visitsedaliamo.com.
