Fall provides Missourians with several opportunities to harvest some food before the winter months set in.
Many Missourians have been learning more about area nuts and fruits available to eat at this time of year through the Missouri Department of Conservation’s virtual programs.
“It’s always fun to get to talk with people about wild edibles,” explained MDC’s Cape Girardeau Nature Center Assistant Manager Jamie Koehler, who teaches about wild edibles. “It’s kind of an interesting topic that connects us back to our roots and grandmas and our grandpas and our great-grandmas and our great-grandpas. So it’s always a favorite topic of mine.”
According to Koehler, the Missouri outdoors can furnish tasty treats in autumn, including a variety of fruits and nuts.
“Some of my favorites are the persimmons. They have a beautiful orange color...” Koehler said. “Once there’s a frost, it (persimmon) turns to sugar. They’re just a beautiful fruit. We’ve been picking up pawpaws along our trail. I haven’t made anything with those yet, but I put them in the freezer. So I’ll be doing some kind of cookie or bread with those.”
The best time to snag persimmons is from mid- to late October or after the first frost in Missouri. Other great fruits include sumac and prickly pears.
“When you’re driving down the highway, one of the first things that turns red, the leaves turn red every summer, then they have this bunch of red berries at the top,” Koehler explained.
“They’re very good. They’re very high in vitamin C, makes a great drink.
“Prickly pears are edible, the paddles are edible,” she continued. “Then after it’s done with its yellow blooms, which fall off, it develops this purple pear, we call it, underneath there. Inside that is just this beautiful shade of purple pulp and it makes jams, jellies, wine, syrups, lots of desserts, different kinds of things.”
While fruits are a great option, Koehler said nuts might be the easiest option to start with for first-time foragers.
“The nuts might be easiest to start with because there’s not a lot of lookalikes,” she said. “They’re very recognizable. They’re very easy to collect. Now it takes a little bit of work to process them.
“Probably the two (easiest) I would say is black walnuts and pecans,” Koehler continued. “You can pick them right up off the ground. You’ve got to put some work into it because you’ve got to get the hulls off and you’ve got to get the shells and pick out the meat. Nuts are a very important part of our diet because they’re very high in carbohydrates, but they also have a lot of antioxidants. There’s a lot of good nutrition in nuts.”
The Missouri Department of Conservation offers various recipes on its website that utilize these foods, including a four-layer persimmon spice cake, a black walnut cake, and blackberry-pecan squares. The department will also host a virtual event called “Cooking with Wild Edibles” at 1 p.m. Sept. 30, where a teacher will speak about fall wild edibles and make something to eat. Individuals can register for the class at https://bit.ly/2EGtD7T.
Koehler said while foraging, it is important to be safe and ethical.
“I would say most people, you need to make sure you know what you’re doing because there are some lookalikes,” she explained. “So they need to have somebody with them who knows what they are doing teaching them, or they need to have a good book with them so that they can tell the difference. Also, you need to have permission to be on the property that you’re on.
“There’s an ethical consideration too. If you harvest everything that you can find of a single species, there will be nothing left for next year. You need to remember to leave some to propagate itself or reseed whatever that plant uses.”
Foragers should also be aware of any spraying that may have gone on in the area by farmers.
“You do have to make sure that there’s been no spraying, that the farmers around there haven’t been spraying with chemicals,” Koehler said. “You do need to make sure you have permission. You need to check for our conservation areas. The rules are a little bit different on each one. Before you gather or forage anything on a conservation area, you need to check the rules.”
The Missouri Department of Conservation usually hosts these kinds of classes in-person or on a trail, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the department has moved many courses online. While not optimal, the classes have been going well, and people seem to be enjoying them.
The virtual events are free. Upcoming events include classes on outdoor cooking, milkweed, trees and vines, little fish, and fall foraging. For a full list of events and to register, visit mdc.mo.gov/events-s3.
