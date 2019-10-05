Despite less than ideal growing conditions this year, many Pettis County farmers are in the fields working to harvest their crops. According to area agriculture specialists, yields for the season look to be promising.
For many farmers, the wet spring delayed planting for corn and soybeans, causing large amounts of acres to be replanted. In some cases, growers chose not to plant several acres, according to Crop Consultant for MFA Brett Elliott.
“With the wet planting conditions, many fields have low lying areas where the crop stand is thin,” Elliott explained. “Fortunately, after the corn and beans were planted and the crop was established we continued to get adequate rainfall throughout the growing season.”
Elliott noted most producers are well into the corn harvest and yields have been “pretty good and in some cases higher than expected.” The yields are ranging from 150 to 200-plus bushels, according to Elliott.
Elliott said another consequence of the wet spring is the loss of nitrogen fertilizer due to leaching and nitrogen deficiency which, in his words, “was probably our biggest yield-limiting factor in this year’s corn crop.”
It is early in the harvest season for soybeans. According to Elliott, from scouting fields throughout the season, the yield is expected to be good despite the delayed plantings.
“The weather has been the biggest challenge this year,” Elliott said. “The USDA is reporting around 1.4 million of prevented plant acres in Missouri.
“In fields that did get planted it was difficult to get fertilizer and herbicide applications made in a timely fashion,” he continued. “At one point this spring our anhydrous application rig ran non-stop for over 72 hours.”
The area around the Missouri River was hit hardest by the flooding but there were numerous other fields in creek bottoms affected as well.
“Many bottoms that did get planted ended up getting flooded multiple times throughout the growing season and has caused a unique scenario where some of the best yields are coming off of hill ground,” Elliott commented. “As long as we don’t have another wet fall I don’t think our producers will have issues getting the crops out of the fields.”
While there are many factors affecting the markets at the time, Elliott said it is his understanding a major change in prices is not expected in the near future.
“I would like to mention that phosphate fertilizer prices are at a 10-year low and new-crop corn is higher than it was 10 years ago,” Elliott said. “The spread between the input cost and the price of corn gives the producer an opportunity to be more profitable and fall is a great time to spread fertilizer.
“With all the rain we had this year there will be fields that need dirt to repair washouts and terraces,” he continued. “Anything a farmer can do this fall to be better prepared for spring will pay off dividends.”
On Friday, the Internal Revenue Service in Jefferson City announced the department has extended tax relief for farmers and ranchers who were forced to sell livestock due to drought, flooding or other severe weather in recent years.
Farmers and ranchers in the Missouri counties of Adair, Andrew, Audrain, Barry, Barton, Benton, Boone, Buchanan, Caldwell, Callaway, Carroll, Cass, Cedar, Chariton, Christian, Clark, Clay, Clinton, Cole, Cooper, Dade, Dallas, Daviess, DeKalb, Douglas, Gentry, Greene, Grundy, Harrison, Hickory, Holt, Howard, Jackson, Jasper, Johnson, Knox, Laclede, Lafayette, Lawrence, Lewis, Linn, Livingston, McDonald, Macon, Maries, Mercer, Moniteau, Monroe, Morgan, Newton, Nodaway, Osage, Pettis, Phelps, Platte, Polk, Pulaski, Putnam, Randolph, Ray, Saint Clair, Saline, Schuyler, Scotland, Stone, Sullivan, Taney, Webster, Worth and Wright are eligible for federal assistance. Counties that border those listed are also eligible.
“In most cases, qualified farmers and ranchers whose drought-sale replacement period was scheduled to expire on Dec. 31, 2019, now have until the end of their next tax year to replace the livestock and defer tax on any gains from the forced sales,” an IRS release states. “Sales of other livestock, such as those raised for slaughter or held for sporting purposes, or poultry, are not eligible
“Because the normal drought-sale replacement period is four years, this extension immediately impacts drought sales that occurred during 2015,” said IRS spokesman Michael Devine. “The replacement periods for some drought sales before 2015 are also affected due to previous drought-related extensions affecting some of these localities.”
