With the official start of fall next week, annual fall festivals and activities are popping up across central Missouri.
The Democrat has rounded up a list of events happening in the next few months. To have your event added to the list, email news@sedaliademocrat.com.
Lincoln Fall Market
The Lincoln Chamber of Commerce will host this fall event from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14 at Lincoln Big City Park. It will include a vendor fair, chili cook off, kids’ activities, and a fall dessert contest. For more information, visit facebook.com/lincolnmochamber.
Green Ridge Harvest Fun Fest
Green Ridge will host the annual Harvest Fun Fest from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21 at Green Ridge Park. The parade will begin at 10 a.m. with lineup behind the school by 9 a.m. The day will feature food, games, crafts, a prince and princess contest, a pie auction, a silent auction, Air Evac and EMA and a tractor and car show. For more information, call Jim at 660-620-3944 or Barbara at 660-620-3485.
Ozark Ham and Turkey Festival
This annual event takes place the third Saturday of September each year and will be hosted from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21 around the county courthouse in downtown California. Visitors will find plenty of food offerings along with local vendors. Other events include a car show, 5K walk/run, barbecue contest, washer board tournament, bicycle decorating contest, a parade, and entertainment. For more information, visit calmo.com or call the California Chamber of Commerce at 573-796-3040.
Roots N Blues N BBQ
The annual food and music festival will be hosted Sept. 27-29 at Stephens Lake Park in Columbia.
It features more than 30 artists representing the genres of roots, blues, gospel, country, folk, bluegrass, rock, and soul. The lineup includes international, national, regional, and local artists including headliners Maren Morris, Ben Harper & The Innocent Criminals, and Jason Isabell and The 400 Unit. Visitors can also enjoy barbecue from local and regional vendors.
Tickets start at $95. For more information and tickets, visit rootsnbluesnbbq.com.
Wine and Brews on the Avenues
Sedalia Downtown Development Inc. will host the third annual event from 2 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28. Several downtown businesses will host area wineries and breweries with samples for guests. Tickets are $20. For more information, visit theavenuessedalia.com.
Cole Camp Oktoberfest
Paying tribute to the town’s German heritage, Oktoberfest will be hosted from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28 in downtown Cole Camp. Street vendors will open at 9 a.m. and traditional German food and beer will be served from 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. German music will be performed from 11:15 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. by Joe Polach and the St. Louis Express Band.
New this year are free shuttles to attend the Fall Farm Show from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on the Antique Tractor Club grounds. There will be a working sawmill, baling straw, threshing, apple cider pressing, molasses making, antique tractors, and more.
Admission to all events is free.
For more information about Oktoberfest, call 660-668-2295. For more information about the farm show, call 660-221-2043.
Pumpkin Patch at Buckeye Acres
Opening weekend for the pumpkin patch at Buckeye Acres in Warrensburg will be from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28 and from 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 29.
Admission is $5 for ages 12 and older, $3 for ages 2 to 11, and free for up to age 2. Activities include a hayride, fresh-pressed cider, baked goods and farm-fresh veggies, home goods, corn and hay bale mazes, farm petting zoo, food stands, and playground.
For more information, contact Buckeye Acres at 660-747-7760.
Eldon Turkey Festival
The festival will be hosted from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28 in downtown Eldon. It will include vendors featuring homemade crafts, home decor, jewelry, clothing and more, parade, beer garden, Food Truck Village, children’s carnival, bounce houses, food including smoked turkey legs, and live music on several stages.
For more information, contact the Eldon Chamber of Commerce at 573-392-3752.
Versailles Olde Tyme Apple Festival
The festival is celebrating its 40th anniversary in 2019 on Oct. 5-6. It will include a parade, car show, fiddler’s contest, live music, apple pie contest, baby dumplin’ contest, apple dumplin’ and darling contest, Apple Festival king and queen, live theatre, a figure 8/demolition derby, pancake breakfast, and kids activities.
For more information, visit versaillesapplefestival.com or contact the Versailles Chamber of Commerce at 573-378-4401 or info@versailleschamber.com.
Knobtoberfest
The second annual event will be hosted from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5 in downtown Knob Noster. It will include the final flea market of 2019, fall-themed family activities, food trucks, the Hot Rod 4 Heroes Car Show and savings at local businesses.
Admission is free. For more information, visit the Knobtoberfest Facebook page.
Heritage Festival
The 51st annual Heritage Festival in Arrow Rock will be hosted from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12 and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 5.
Visitors can enjoy lost-art crafts demonstrated and sold by costumed artisans, live music and entertainment, and food. Admission is $2 per day and includes parking. There will be an old-fashioned, non-denominational worship service at the historic Christian Church on Main Street at 8:45 a.m. Sunday.
For more information, call 660-837-3330.
Pioneer Heritage Days
The annual Kaysinger Bluff Pioneer Heritage Days will be hosted Oct. 19-20 at the Truman Visitors Center along with crafts at Drake Harbor in Warsaw hosted by the Warsaw Chamber of Commerce.
It includes more than 100 handmade crafters, quilters, spinners, weavers, lye soap making, log hewing, an operating sorghum mill, and a grist mill. Parking is below Truman Dam at the East Bledsoe Ferry Park. Wristbands are good for both days and are $7 for adults, $4 for children ages 6-12, and free for 5 and under.
For more information, visit facebook.com/PioneerHeritageDays.
Parking Lot Treasures
That One Place Market, 3113 Clinton Rd. in Sedalia, will host the Fall Parking Lot Treasures event from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26. It will include crafts, clothing, jewelry, fine art, food, and more.
For more information, call 660-851-2998.
5K races
There are several fall-themed 5K races this season. Sedalia Parks and Recreation will host the Haunted 5K Run at 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19 at Clover Dell Park. Runners will have flag football belts as they make their way through zombies trying to grab the flags.Cost is $25 for the 5K and $15 for kids; price increases $5 after Oct. 4. For more information, email cscott@sedaliaparks.com.
State Fair Community College will host the Scream, Shout & Run It All Out 5K at 8:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 12 on the Sedalia campus. Cost is $25 for adults and $15 for children under 13. Proceeds will benefit United Way of Pettis County and costume prizes will be awarded in various categories. For more information, contact Polly Grapes at pgrapes@sfccmo.edu or 660-596-7347.
Thanksgiving in Sedalia will once again feature the Turkey Trot 5K hosted by the Center for Human Services at 8:30 a.m. at County Distributing. There will also be a 1-mile option and a Gobbler Dash for kids 3-7. Cost is $10 for Gobbler Dash, $25 before Oct. 1, $30 before Nov. 8, and $35 after Nov. 8.
The 47th annual Ham Breakfast will follow at the Sedalia Country Club. Tickets are $10.
For more information, contact Susan Mergen at 660-826-4400 ext. 368.
