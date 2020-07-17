When Nelsi Mendez quit her job several years ago, she planned to stay home and care for her children. The idea soon turned into a family affair of making and selling homemade tamales and pupusas.
Mendez, with the help of her husband, Jose, and their children Dario, 14, Rosa, 12, and Elias, 10, make around 50 dozen tamales a week. The family named their business La Esperanza and became vendors with the Sedalia Area Farmers’ Market seven years ago.
Originally from El Salvador, the food Mendez prepares is a reflection of the food she grew up eating. She said as a child in El Salvador, her mother made fish pupusas with the fish her father caught from the river.
On Wednesday, Mendez hosted Sedalia Area Farmers’ Market (SAFM) Master Brenda Raetz and several market interns in her commercial kitchen as she demonstrated how to make tamales and pupusas.
“Shopping and enjoying foods from La Esperanza is such a delightful way to support one of our community’s family owned, small businesses,” Raetz said.
Raetz added Mendez’s food is “fresh-made.”
The family sells two types of tamales, chicken and pork, and uses tomatillos and dried paprika peppers in the ingredients. Mendez said she sells more pork tamales than chicken.
La Esperanza’s pupusas, thick griddle-like cakes, are filled with either a mixture of cheese and pork or cheese and spinach. Vegetables such as onions, bell peppers and tomatoes are also added and blended into the mixture. The cakes are browned either in a pan or on a griddle.
“I cook it like a tortilla,” Mendez explained to the Democrat.
She said the secret to creating tasty food is to fix it like she would for her family.
“That’s what I do, we eat too,” she noted. “So, I try to do the best I can.”
Preparing the food to sell takes days. Mendez said she makes the meat combinations, fillings and salsa from scratch. She added the family helps with certain aspects of the preparation. Her children help her clean the corn husks the tamales are placed into.
“I worked at Tyson for 10 years,” she explained. “I quit because I had my first boy, and then I had Rosa and I quit when she was 6-months-old.”
When she began with the SAFM she asked Raetz if she could sell lemonade.
“I told her about the pupusas and she said yes (to that) too,” Mendez explained. “Maybe two or three years after, I started making tamales.”
Mendez and her family sell the tamales and pupusas from 3 to 6 p.m. Tuesdays and Fridays at the SAFM at the Missouri State Fair Old Main Gate (Disabled Parking Lot) off West 16th Street
and from 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays at the Warrensburg Farmers’ Market at West Market Street between the Johnson County Courthouse and Johnson County Justice Center in Warrensburg.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.