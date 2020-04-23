Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Sedalia Area Farmers’ Market will open Friday, May 1 with a drive-thru market on the Missouri State Fairgrounds.
Market Manager Brenda Raetz and founder Bev Rollings said by phone Wednesday they worked with the Pettis County Health Center and Missouri State Fair staff to coordinate a plan that “will deliver sensible safety for customers, vendors and volunteers” with minimal contact.
“We’re so excited that we got to work with the Pettis County Health Department and the Fairgrounds to pull this off,” Rollings said. “It’s been terrific partners for us.”
Information provided by the farmers’ market stated the market will open for its 12th season at the Missouri State Fairgrounds disabled parking lots inside the historic former Main Gate just off of 16th Street across from Pummill’s Sporting Goods. The market will be hosted from 3 to 6 p.m. and customers are asked to stay in their vehicles at all times, drive slowly and follow the directional signage.
“We also ask for a lot of patience, kindness, and good humor as we adapt to this new format,” Raetz said.
Rollings noted the 16th Street location works much better for traffic flow for a drive-thru market.
“Because we can really keep people off of the highway and surrounding roadways, by allowing them to snake through the fairgrounds in a traffic line.”
She said all vendors will be set up in the lower parking lot and will be on the pavement level with the cars.
“All of our vendors will have everything pre-packaged,” Rollins said. “And they will be really conscientious about bringing first quality (produce).
“If you request a bag of spinach, you won’t have to look over the bag of spinach,” she continued. “You’re going to get first quality.”
Raetz added vendors will be “staked out” and their tents won’t be side-by-side to help abide by social distancing guidelines.
Vendors and volunteers will be wearing masks and gloves and customers are asked to do the same.
Rollings said for the first three weeks the market will only be open on Friday, but starting Tuesday, May 19 the market will be open from 3 to 6 p.m. Tuesdays and Fridays. Due to the pandemic, the market isn’t accepting new vendors this year, but during the drive-thru market, there will be 15 to 16 different vendors with products available.
Items available this season will include fresh beef, pork and chicken, coffee, salsa, locally grown vegetables, fruits, eggs, homemade baked goods, a variety of prepared and ethnic foods, handmade soaps, and other products.
“We have a couple of vendors who do have plants,” Raetz said. “So there will be a small selection of plants (and) hanging baskets. We’re considering that essential since that adds cheer to our lives.”
Customers will have the option to pre-order and prepay before arriving at the drive-thru market.
“We would really like to get our customers to consider pre-ordering and prepaying,” Rollings said. “For two reasons, one it helps our vendors to maintain their businesses. And two, we would like to minimize the amount of time people spend in the car line.
“We will have a separate pickup area for the pre-paid orders,” she continued. “So they can just pop in and tell us their name, and we will have a runner go pick up their pre-order and deliver it right to their car.”
Customers not using a prepaid option are asked to bring cash or card for payment. No coupons will be accepted. The market will still operate the card machine for SNAP/EBT transactions only.
“We want our SNAP customers to know that the $25 daily matching grant ended last fall, unfortunately, but we do still accept SNAP cards,” Raetz noted.
According to a news release, for safety reasons, vendors will not accept used containers such as jars, egg cartons or produce containers. Only disposable bags will be used.
For information on how to pre-order, pre-pay and pick up, visit www.sedaliaareafarmersmarket.com or www.facebook.com/SedaliaFarmersMarket.
