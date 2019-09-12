Sedalians will have a new restaurant to choose from with the addition of a Fazoli’s next year.
According to Allison Bauml, key operator of the new store, the restaurant will be located in the empty lot next to The Crossing shopping center on West Broadway Boulevard. It will be owned by Kroeger Enterprises and built primarily by Preferred Construction.
Fazoli’s is a fast-casual Italian restaurant that includes a drive-thru and a dining room. The national chain’s menu includes pasta like baked spaghetti and meatballs, lasagna, and fettuccine alfredo, pizza, salads, sandwiches and dessert. Catering is also available.
“There is a huge need for it, something a little different than burgers and Mexican food, everything we’ve been so used to and have plenty of already,” Bauml said. “There’s room for Italian in there and people have been excited and anxious to get something new in. We’re happy to bring a little change in our growing town.
“We’re also hoping to keep our residents local rather than having to go to the next big town over for something a little different to eat,” she added.
Bauml said the goal is to break ground Oct. 1 and complete the project in late January. Hiring is underway for three managerial positions and hiring will begin around mid-November for 40 to 50 hourly positions.
The Sedalia location will be 28,000 square feet, which is slightly smaller than other Fazoli’s buildings. Bauml said Fazoli’s has seen a move to more delivery and drive-thru sales than dine-in eating, so the dining room is a little smaller and will seat 92.
Kroeger Enterprises has signed an amendment to its franchise stating it will open a second location within the next two years, according to Bauml. She said the other location hasn’t been finalized but it will be in the surrounding area.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.