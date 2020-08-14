If 2020 was a “normal” year, the need to end hunger in Missouri would still exist. As everyone knows, this year has been anything but normal due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and the need to help end hunger is perhaps even greater.
Since 2017, hundreds of Missouri’s FFA members in partnership with the Missouri Farmers Care Program would gather each year at the Missouri State Fair to participate in the Drive to End Hunger. While the event will not take place in 2020, FFA members across the state are still doing their part to help feed others.
“We believe this partnership with MSF and MO Farmers Care is a win-win for all groups involved and would like to continue with the goal of working together to solve food insecurity across our state,” Keith Dietzschold said via email Thursday morning. “These types of activities allows FFA members to live out the true meaning of the fourth line of our FFA Motto ‘Living to serve,’ all while working to complete our vision of “growing leaders, building communities, and strengthening agriculture.”
Dietzschold serves as the District Supervisor-Agriculture, Food, and Natural Resources for the Missouri FFA and is the Executive Secretary for the organization.
The efforts began in 2017 when 400 members participated in the first Food Insecurity Day at the fair and prepared 50,000 meals. In 2019, 800 FFA members from across the state packed 128,000 meals.
The Feeding America’s “Map the Meal Gap” tool estimates that more than 1 million Missourians are food insecure and one out of every five children in Missouri are uncertain where their food will come from.
“This need was chosen because Missouri FFA wants to work to lessen the impact of hunger in our state,” Dietzschold said. “When children do not know where their next meal will come from they are more concerned about food than concentrating in school, they also face health issues and depression. Adults miss work, face health issues and face loss of income.”
Dietzschold offered information from the 2016 Missouri Hunger Atlas that shows the increasing rate of food insecurity in Missouri is the largest in the nation over the last decade.
“Hunger is a growing concern and is not going away,” the report states. “As we studied a July 2014 report from the Missouri Food Bank Association we discovered that food insecurity in Missouri is growing at a faster rate than other states in the nation; not something for which we as FFA members and partners in agriculture want to be known.
“We found out Missouri is one of 10 states that are identified as having ‘Statistically Significant’ higher food insecurity rates than the national average. With a food insecurity rate of 16.7 percent, Missouri ranks seventh in the nation for food insecurity. And in the most severe category of food insecurity, “very low food security,” Missouri ranked second in the nation.”
Despite the pandemic, there are ways individuals can help FFA Chapters with the efforts to end food insecurity.
Dietzschold explained local chapters are pivoting to a mini grant program this year with the support of Missouri Farmers Care and the National FFA organization to support local efforts with the cancellation of the in-person packing event. More information can be found at mofarmerscare.com/driveffa.
Individuals who would like to contribute to the Drive to Feed Kids should either contact their local FFA chapter or visit mofarmerscare.com/drive. The effort is in conjunction with Missouri Agriculture through the Missouri Farmers Care organization. For more information about Missouri Farmers Care, contact Kari Asbury at 618-781-8910 or kari@mofarmerscare.com.
