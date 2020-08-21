Like many FFA and 4-H livestock exhibitors, the heritage of prior generations plays a large part in their decision to continue the traditions of their ancestors.
It is especially true for Reagan Sneed, a fifth-generation exhibitor whose ancestors are noted for their contributions to livestock production in Pettis County.
In her third year of exhibiting Polled Herefords, Sneed and her younger brother Rhett, 8, are carrying on the tradition of the Gregory-Sneed family together.
“We (my younger brother and I) feed the heifers and steer first,” Reagan explained via email when describing a typical day on the family’s farm in rural Pettis County. “Then we get them in and halter them.
“We switch halters to a show halter and practice walking and setting up,” she continued. “After that, we take them to the wash rack and wash them. Then we brush them out and fly spray them if they need it, and then they get turned out to the lot for the day.”
Sneed is a member of the Dresden 4-H Club. She said “loving on the cattle, making new friends and spending time outside” are reasons she loves living on the farm.
“Helping papa feed is also one of the best things about living on a farm,” the 10-year-old added.
Through spending time with her parents, Brian and Jennifer Sneed, and other members of her family, Sneed has grown to understand and appreciate the amount of work needed to breed and raise Polled Herefords.
According to her mother, Reagan attended and showed at her first Junior National Hereford Expo in Kansas City this summer.
“She loved it,” Jennifer Sneed said. “Reagan works with her cattle off and on throughout the year. We green break them in the late fall and then work with them some more starting in January or February, depending on the weather.
“As of this year, she is now able to do almost everything by herself with supervision,” Jennifer Sneed added. “Sometimes she needs help, but this is very much her project and responsibility.”
During the summer months, Reagan spends one to two hours per day with her cattle. If it is hot, Reagan rinses the animals in the evenings, and that adds about 30 minutes to an hour to each day’s work.
“When school is in session, we walk and wash in the evenings,” Jennifer Sneed said. “It's hard to fit it in during school, but it's important because it takes good care of the animals, and that's how they get broke to be handled by the kids at the shows. Sometimes we miss a day, but it gets done five to six times a week.”
Reagan showed one of her Herefords Aug. 15 at the Missouri State Fair, continuing the tradition that she plans to carry on in the future and hopes others will consider.
“It's hard work, but it's worth it,” Reagan said. “This year, I made some new friends, and it has been a lot of fun.”
