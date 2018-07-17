Agent Jerry Reid (JR), of Sedalia, has been named Agent of the Month by American Family Insurance. He received the honor for outstanding sales of American Family insurance products during the month of June.
Reid has been an agent for American Family since October 1983. His office is located at 1700B W. Ninth St. in Sedalia. JR also has offices in Sweet Springs and Concordia.
“This is a very prestigious honor when you consider there are about 3,500 American Family agents serving millions of policyholders,” said Stu Rogers, agency sales manager for the company. “This is a fitting tribute to JR’s expertise in insurance and ability to earn the trust and respect of his customers.”
