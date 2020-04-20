American Family Insurance is returning $200 million to its auto insurance customers following a decrease in driving and accident claims from the COVID-19 pandemic. The premium relief plan was recently approved by state insurance regulators. Customers will receive payments in the form of a check they can use as they wish.
The premium relief will come as a one-time full payment of $50 per vehicle covered by an American Family personal auto policy. Payments will be mailed to Missouri customers in the near future and American Family expects to complete the printing and distribution of all checks within 60 days.
Relief payments are based on personal auto policies in force as of March 11, the date the World Health Organization declared COVID-19 a pandemic.
In addition, the American Family Insurance group, the American Family Dreams Foundation and the Steve Stricker American Family Insurance Foundation will provide more than $6.8 million to COVID-19 relief and other nonprofits, including through a 2-to-1 match for charitable donations given by its agency owners and employees in their local communities.
Ahrazue Wilt has been an American Family Insurance agency owner since 2012. Her office is at 762 Winchester Drive in Sedalia. Ahrazue can be contacted at 660-826-1520 or awilt@amfam.com.
Jerry Reid has been an American Family Insurance agency owner since 1983. He has three locations: 310 N. Locust in Sweet Springs, 660-335-4256; 1700B W. Ninth St. in Sedalia, 660-826-7100; and 106 Main St. in Concordia, 660-463-7984.
For more information, visit www.amfam.com/relief-payment or contact the Wilt Agency at 660-826-1520 or Reid 660-826-7100.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.