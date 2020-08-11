Kelly Asbury, director for the Small Business Development Center at State Fair Community College, based in Sedalia, has earned the Certified Global Business Professional (CGBP) credential from the National Association of Small Business International Trade Educators (NASBITE) International. Asbury recently completed the requirements of the internationally-recognized professional certification and is now one of approximately 2,000 individuals in 19 countries who have earned the CGBP credential.
The CGBP designation confirms knowledge in international trade and shows employers and the public that the individual is proficient in global business and capable of working with the level of expertise and professionalism that is required in today’s competitive environment. The CGBP is accepted as a United States standard. Many countries seek employees trained to a United States standard, given the United States has a significant position in international trade. (Source: www.nasbite.org)
Amy Jackson, executive director of SFCC’s The LearningForce under which the SBDC operates, commented that Asbury pursued this training to further assist small business owners in exploring international markets.
For more information about SBDC, contact Asbury at kasbury1@sfccmo.edu or 660-596-7350. The SBDC is supported by a funding partnership through the federal Small Business Administration, the University of Missouri Extension and State Fair Community College’s The LearningForce.
