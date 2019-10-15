Bothwell Regional Health Center will begin offering new Surgical Camp classes in October.
“Preparing for surgery can be an anxious time for patients and their families,” said Lori Wightman, Bothwell CEO. “Surgical Camp is an innovative program, modeled after Bothwell’s successful Joint Camp, that provides information to patients about their surgical procedures and allows them to ask questions and understand what to expect prior to, during and after the surgery.”
Classes for Surgical Camp will be offered from 8 to 9 a.m. Oct. 21, Nov. 4, Nov. 18, Dec. 2, Dec. 16 and Dec. 30 in the Bothwell Education Center, 600 E. 14th St. in Sedalia.
“Surgical Camp classes are free to patients planning to have surgery this year at Bothwell,” said Stacey Robinson, Bothwell Nurse Educator/Recruiter. “We highly recommend that patients enroll in a class. The information provided can put patients at ease knowing their questions have been answered and what to expect before undergoing surgery.”
For more information or to enroll, contact Clinical Education at 660-829-7758 or email Robinson at sarobinson@brhc.org.
