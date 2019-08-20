Callis announced Dana Kelchner has joined its strategic marketing team as an Account Supervisor. Kelchner has nearly 20 years of marketing and communications experience in nonprofit organizations and higher education. Kelchner is intimately familiar with strategic planning, project management, publication and website development, and brand management.
In her new role, Kelchner will provide a leading role in strategy, creative and content development, supervise services to key accounts and oversee complex client projects to ensure they are completed on time and on budget.
“We are excited to have Dana join our team,” said Callis President Cliff Callis. “She brings precision, creativity and a depth of experiences to work with our clients. We are excited to have her on board and put her knowledge to use to help our clients achieve their marketing goals.”
Kelchner is a Sedalia resident and is married with two grown sons. She and her husband enjoy travel, being outdoors and their Golden Retriever, Finn. She also enjoys reading, cooking and baking, walking and biking, and her newest endeavor – pickleball.
