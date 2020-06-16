Callis announced the launch of a new weekly podcast, OUTdrive, hosted by Cliff Callis, owner and president of Callis. The new OUTdrive podcast shares actionable marketing insights business owners, executives and directors can apply to their businesses to help them reach, connect and convert rural American consumers.
The growth in the number of podcasts have continued their upward trajectory and are not showing any signs of slowing down. Because listeners can tune in at their convenience and on their terms, podcasts have become a desirable way to listen to new content and information.
“There are a lot of reasons to consider starting a podcast,” Cliff Callis said. “For us, we wanted to continue to provide helpful content to our audience about marketing to rural America, but in a new, easy-to-consume way. We’re also hopeful our new OUTdrive podcast will help us reach and connect with new customers and grow our network in the rural America marketing space.”
The OUTdrive schedule begins with two solocasts with Cliff, the first telling the story of OUTdrive and how it came to be and the second sharing ways to navigate marketing challenges the COVID-19 pandemic presents. After that, listeners can tune in to interviews with professionals who also market to rural American audiences in their careers and who live, work and play in rural America.
“Callis prides ourselves on knowing rural America. We live here, we work here and we love it here,” Cliff said. “We have established our niche and continuously look for ways to connect with others who share our passion. OUTdrive allows us to branch out and continue to grow as a company and learn more about podcasting along the way.”
Podcasts have been shown to be an effective and trending way to consume media in today’s society. According to Edison Research, more than 62 million Americans listen to podcasts each week, with the number continuing to grow.
“I hope that listeners will appreciate the insights and perspectives that our guests provide and apply them to their everyday and professional lives,” Cliff said. “In our industry, it is important to adapt as society changes, and podcasts are no different. With OUTdrive, we’re able to provide helpful content to our audience and be better equipped to serve our clients with new service offerings.”
OUTdrive is available on Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Sticher and at ecallis.com.
Callis was founded in 1987 as Callis Advertising. Since then, it has continued to grow and evolve as a full-service advertising agency specializing in marketing to rural America.
