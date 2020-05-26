WARRENSBURG — Murdock Banner Financial Group, a nationally recognized financial planning firm, announced Katy Carter as its new Client Service Associate.
Carter joins the firm with more than 10 years of professional experience in case management and supervision. The addition of Carter to the Client Service Team highlights the team’s future strategic plans at Murdock Banner Financial Group.
Carter resides in Warrensburg and holds a Master of Education from William Carey University and a Bachelor of Arts from the University of Mississippi. The majority of her career has been spent in case management where her compassion, strong communication talents, and organizational strengths were applied.
“We are thrilled to welcome Katy to our team. Katy is a natural fit for her new role and we are confident our clients will appreciate Katy’s caring heart as much as our team does,” Communications Director Andrea Houseworth said.
Murdock Banner Financial Group, celebrating 45 years of business this year, is a financial services firm based in Warrensburg.
