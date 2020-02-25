CARF International announced the Center for Human Services has been accredited for a period of three years for its Administration and Governance, Employment Services, Community Living Program, Service Coordination and Early Care and Education Programs. CHS has received continuous three-year accreditation since 1986.
This accreditation decision represents the highest level of accreditation that can be awarded to an organization and shows the organization’s substantial conformance to the CARF standards. An organization receiving a three-year accreditation has put itself through a rigorous peer review process and has demonstrated to a team of surveyors during an on-site visit that its programs and services are of the highest quality, measurable, and accountable.
The Center for Human Services is a nonprofit organization with its main office in Sedalia. It has been providing services for people with disabilities since 1955 and now serves more than 5,000 children and adults in 29 counties in Central Missouri. All service counties are covered by the three-year award.
CARF is an independent, nonprofit accrediting body whose mission is to promote the quality, value, and optimal outcomes of services through a consultative accreditation process that centers on enhancing the lives of the persons served. Founded in 1966 as the Commission on Accreditation of Rehabilitation Facilities, and now known as CARF, the accrediting body establishes consumer-focused standards to help organizations measure and improve the quality of their programs and services. Accreditation also serves as an international benchmark to assure program funders, parents, and the community-at-large that services meet high quality standards.
For additional information, contact Linda Holland at 826-4400, ext. 324.
