Murdock Banner Financial Group, a nationally recognized financial planning firm, announced Anthony Cowan as its new Client Service Associate.
Cowan joins the firm with a background in crop insurance and small business ownership. The addition of Cowan to the Client Service Team highlights the team’s future strategic plan to support and service clients at Murdock Banner Financial Group.
Cowan resides in Warrensburg and holds Bachelor of Science degrees in Psychology and Criminal Justice with a minor in International Studies from the University of Central Missouri. From a young age, Cowan has been interested in the financial industry, in large part, due to his father teaching him how important it is to pass on a legacy to future generations.
“Anthony’s enthusiasm, curiosity, and business savvy are welcomed attributes to our team. He asks the right questions and is great at putting all the pieces together to assist clients,” said Client Service Associate Seth Petsch.
Murdock Banner Financial Group, celebrating 45 years of business this year, is a financial services firm based in Warrensburg.
