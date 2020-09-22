Stuart and Colleen Smith were recently honored by Culligan International for their 35 years of service to customers as Culligan Water Conditioning franchisees.
Their tenure includes 25 years in Sedalia, having acquired the dealership in 1995. Their son, Michael, joined them a few years later and is co-owner and manager of the Sedalia business.
Kevin Medaris, the area manager for Culligan, presented the award saying, “We are all proud of the Smiths and what they and Michael have accomplished. Their dedication to delivering quality and value along with outstanding customer service to the people in the area is admirable and sets an example all businesses should emulate.”
Culligan of West Central Missouri is located at 1220 W. Main St. in Sedalia and serves customers in nine counties. For more information, contact 660-827-2770 or visit culliganmo.com.
