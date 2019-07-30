During the Missouri Wine Competition July 18 and 19 in Columbia, a panel of 10 judges blind-tasted wines from across the state. Stone Hill Winery’s 2017 Chambourcin took home the prestigious Missouri Governor’s Cup, the highest honor awarded at the competition, and the Best of Class award in the dry red category.
Thirty-two wineries entered this year’s competition. Judges from across the United States granted 48 gold, 110 silver and 89 bronze medals.
Dale Hollow Winery in Stover won Gold and Best in Class for its 2018 Concord, Silver for Storybook Red and Bronze for “Lakehouse” and “Blossom.”
“We are excited about the medals and Best in Class award as this is the premier competition for the wine industry in Missouri, and hopefully these awards are a testament to the work we put into our craft,” Dale Hollow co-owner Katy Dale said. “We enjoy growing grapes and making quality wine and are passionate about sharing it with everyone. Being a family of long-time Stover residents, we take great personal satisfaction in that the Concord grapes used to make the Best in Class wine were grown in our own vineyard, in view of the winery.”
“This competition truly showcases the top wines in Missouri,” says Jim Anderson, Executive Director of the Missouri Wine and Grape Board. “More than 240 medals were awarded at this year’s competition which is a direct reflection of the quality of wines Missouri is producing.”
The winning wines will be on display throughout the 2019 Missouri State Fair from Aug. 8-18 in Sedalia.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.