Dollar General announced its store at 266 SE state Route 2 in Leeton is now open.
Normal hours of operation are 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. A grand opening community celebration is expected to be announced at a later date.
The store is expected to employ approximately six to 10 people, depending on the need.
Dollar General stores offer household essentials including food, cleaning supplies, paper products, over-the-counter medicines, hygiene products, baby items and more through its mission of Serving Others.
With approximately 75% of the American population within 5 miles of a Dollar General, the company is committed to remaining open and in-stock to provide customers and communities with an affordable and convenient retail option during these unprecedented times.
