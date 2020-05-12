Bothwell Regional Health Center announced Dr. Stuart Braverman, Bothwell’s Chief of Staff and General Surgeon at Surgical Services of Sedalia LLC, has received the Rural Track - Distinguished Community Based Faculty Award from the University of Missouri School of Medicine.
The Distinguished Community Based Faculty Award recognizes community-based rural track preceptors who consistently demonstrate a superior level of commitment and skill for teaching MU rural track medical students. These preceptors serve as role models for students and regularly teach them about challenges particular to rural practice. They provide the highest quality of care for their patients, demonstrate an exemplary level of professionalism, are highly respected by their colleagues, and demonstrate active leadership and involvement in their community.
All preceptors who hosted a student during the academic year of 2018-19 were eligible for nomination. Braverman was nominated for the award by Ryan Ladd after his third-year clinical rotations in Sedalia.
“Dr. Braverman was extremely welcoming of me into his clinic and surgical practice. He allowed me the autonomy to see patients and perform certain procedures, while providing guidance every step of the way,” Ladd said. “He was always eager to teach and happily responded to any and all questions I asked him. Dr. Braverman phenomenally balances book smarts with experience, and the combination really provides for a top-notch educational experience. I learned more than I ever expected on my surgical rotation with Dr. Braverman and I had a wonderful time along the way.”
Recipients of the award must emulate the values and characteristics that are consistent with the criteria, including being able to deliver effective patient-centered care; honest with high ethical standards; knowledgeable in biomedical sciences, evidence-based practice and societal and cultural issues; critical thinker, problem solver; able to communicate with patients and others; able to collaborate with patients and other members of the health care team; committed to improving quality and safety; committed to life-long learning and information mastery.
“We are very thankful to have Dr. Braverman as part of our rural track program,” said Bothwell CEO Lori Wightman. “He truly exemplifies what it means to be a caring and dedicated medical professional. Sedalia is a better place because of his surgical practice and I am very grateful to have him as part of our team.”
The Rural Track Elective Program provides students with additional rural clinical experiences during their final years of medical school, allowing the opportunity to explore and solidify their commitment to practicing rural medicine. To learn more about the program, visit medicine.missouri.edu/education/rural-track-pipeline-program.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.