Fazoli’s — America’s largest premium quick-service restaurant Italian chain — is now serving its made-to-order Italian dishes and signature breadsticks at 2720 W. Broadway Blvd. in Sedalia.
The new restaurant, located in The Crossing, celebrated its grand opening May 26 by donating $1,000 to the Boys & Girls Clubs of West Central Missouri and $1,000 to Child Safe of Central Missouri.
The safety and well-being of its guests and team members is a top priority for Fazoli’s. Fazoli’s operates with high standards of food safety and cleanliness, and recently, its restaurants have taken even greater measures to ensure the safety of its guests and team members.
Sedalia’s new Fazoli’s is open from 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and Friday and from 10:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday. Guests can visit dine-in, drive-thru or carryout.
This marks the 19th Fazoli’s in Missouri and 214th systemwide.
