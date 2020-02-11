More than 600 veterinarians, veterinary technicians, practice staff and veterinary students attended the Missouri Veterinary Medical Association’s 128th annual convention Jan. 23-26 at the Holiday Inn Executive Center in Columbia. The convention offered 60 continuing education lectures to participants.
The Distinguished Legislative Leadership Award was presented to Clark K. Fobian, DVM, of Sedalia, by Dr. Clifford Miller. The award is presented to an MVMA member for legislative leadership consistent with the MVMA mission, the protection of animal health and welfare, the relief of animal suffering, the conservation of animal resources and the advancement of public health.
Fobian is a past owner/practitioner at Thompson Hills Animal Clinic in Sedalia. He is a 1977 graduate of the MU-College of Veterinary Medicine.He is a past-president of both the MVMA and the American Veterinary Medical Association (AVMA). He has served on numerous committees for both associations and received the 2006 MVMA Veterinarian of the Year Award.
The Missouri Veterinary Medical Association is the society for veterinarians in the state, dedicated to maintaining the highest standards for professionalism and ethics in animal health care in Missouri. The association was founded to help the veterinarian better serve the welfare of animals and their owners.
