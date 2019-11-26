CLINTON — Golden Valley Memorial Healthcare announced its new cancer center and partnership with Sarah Cannon Cancer Institute at HCA Midwest Health, a leader in world-class cancer care, and HCA Midwest Health, Kansas City’s largest health network and leader in healthcare.
Through the partnership, patients have access to integrated cancer services customized to their needs including access to cancer experts, leading-edge cancer technology, nurse navigators, patient education and clinical trials. Patients are able to receive quality care close to home.
Jaswinder Singh, MD, a board-certified, fellowship-trained hematologist and medical oncologist affiliated with Sarah Cannon Cancer Institute at HCA Midwest Health, will care for patients at the Golden Valley cancer center. Singh treats all types of cancers and blood disorders. For more than 10 years, he has been helping patients in rural communities and Kansas City. He received his medical degree from the Medical College, Chandigarh in India, completed his residency at Mount Sinai VA Medical Center in New York and his fellowship at the University of Kansas Medical Center.
“This partnership means that we will bring many options for cancer care directly to the community,” Singh said. “The comprehensive cancer services offered at Golden Valley Memorial Healthcare’s new cancer center will benefit patients, their families and loved ones and the community’s overall well-being.”
On Sunday, Dec. 8, GVMH will host an open house and ribbon cutting ceremony at the cancer center to celebrate the partnership and new facility. Tours will be available from 2 to 4 p.m. and light refreshments will be served.
“We are delighted to partner with Sarah Cannon Cancer Institute at HCA Midwest Health,” said Craig Thompson, chief executive officer at GVMH. “The new center provides expanded clinic hours, dedicated social services, private exam rooms, an increased number of infusion bays and chemotherapy. It also has a larger, more comfortable waiting area specifically for cancer patients and their families and allows our patients to receive exceptional cancer care close to home. We hope you will be able to join us at the open house to see our state-of-the-art new facility.”
