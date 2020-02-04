MARSHALL — Fitzgibbon Hospital in Marshall has appointed Nancy Harris as Chief Financial Officer. Harris, who has served as Director of Financial Services since 2012, is succeeding Angela P. Littrell, CPA, MBA, who will take the reigns as President and CEO effective Feb. 14.
Harris has been at Fitzgibbon since February 1996. During her 24 years with the organization she has overseen the financial reporting functions of the hospital and served a previous stint as CFO from 2003 to 2012. She has a background in health care finance and has most recently managed the preparation of governmental-required reporting as well as the Accounting and Patient Financial Services departments at Fitzgibbon.
“Nancy brings considerable experience and expertise to the position and I value her dedication to Fitzgibbon Hospital and our community,” Littrell said. “Her thoughtful, steady leadership will be essential as we tackle the challenges ahead for rural healthcare providers.”
Harris has degrees from Rockhurst University and is an active member of the Healthcare Financial Management Association and Marshall Lions Club. She has been actively involved in SS Peter and Paul Parish, including serving on the school advisory board and pastoral council.
“I am honored the Board of Trustees and hospital leadership entrusted me to step back into the role of Chief Financial Officer,” Harris said. “The health care environment is challenging and takes a strong team to respond to those challenges. Angy Littrell has been a strong leader and great mentor since joining the organization in 2014, so I am excited to continue working with her and the Fitzgibbon team to provide quality, compassionate health care in our community.”
The cascade of leadership position changes became necessary due to the decision of current President and Chief Executive Officer Darin L. Haug, D.O., to return to full-time clinical practice effective Feb. 14. He will return to the Emergency Department on a full-time basis and serve as the organization’s Chief Medical Officer.
