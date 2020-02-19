WARRENSBURG — Johnson County Community Health Services (JCCHS) recently announced the addition of new staff to the home health division of the agency to serve residents of Johnson, Pettis, and Lafayette counties.
Julie Pare, RN, has joined the Home Health team at Johnson County Community Health Services, bringing her experience to the already skilled team.
“We are excited to bring such a talented and skilled member on to our award-winning team. Raylene Ballenger, RN, director of home health nursing said. “Julie’s experiences and skill allow us to continue to provide the best possible care for our patients, their families, and work in partnership with our health partners.”
Among services that are offered are wound care, IV therapy, trach teaching, ostomy, physical therapy, occupational therapy and more.
