On Aug. 25, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, through the Health Resources and Services Administration, announced more than $117 million in quality improvement awards to health centers across all U.S. states, territories and the District of Columbia. Katy Trail Community Health was recently recognized as a Health Center Quality Leader by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.
“These quality improvement awards support health centers across the country in delivering care to nearly 30 million people, providing a convenient source of quality care that has grown even more important during the COVID-19 pandemic,” said HHS Secretary Alex Azar. “These awards help ensure that all patients who visit a HRSA-funded health center continue to receive the highest quality of care, including access to COVID-19 testing and treatment.”
Katy Trail Community Health CEO Chris Stewart said, “The employees of Katy Trail Community Health deserve a huge kudos for achieving a gold award and being designated as a Health Center Quality Leader. Our center performs in the top 10% of 1,318 health centers in the US. The $100,000 award will provide additional funds to support our quality improvement efforts.”
Health centers deliver comprehensive care to people who are low-income, uninsured or face other obstacles to getting health care. On top of the safety-net they provide, health centers have been on the front lines preventing and responding to the COVID-19 public health emergency, including providing more than 3 million COVID-19 tests.
Katy Trail Community Health is a community health center with locations in Sedalia, Warsaw, Versailles, Marshall and Ivy Bend. Katy Trail also provides school-based services to five school districts in the region and served more than 17,000 people in 2019. Since the pandemic began in March, Katy Trail completed 3,974 COVID-19 tests.
