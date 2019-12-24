BTC Bank announced the addition of Johnathan L. Meyer as a Trust Officer and General Counsel for all BTC Bank locations. Meyer will be responsible for developing and cultivating new and existing relationships in trust accounts and estate planning strategies for individual and institutional accounts.
Meyer has more than 21 years of trust creation and administration experience and joins the bank with an extensive background in estate planning, business organization, taxation and corporate transactions.
“I’m pleased to welcome someone with Johnathan’s experience to our team,” said BTC Bank President and CEO Doug Fish. “His previous work in both private practice and corporate law makes him a skillful expert when it comes to estate planning and trust administration. I expect his leadership to have a meaningful impact on BTC Bank’s continued success.”
Meyer is a graduate of South Harrison High School and attended Northwest Missouri State University where he graduated magna cum laude with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Accounting. He attended Law School at the University of Missouri at Kansas City School of Law where he obtained a Juris Doctor in Law and a Masters of Law (L.L.M.) in Taxation.
Meyer serves as Harrison County Prosecuting Attorney and plans to finish out his term. He will continue to work with current clients from his private practice, Meyer Law & Mediation, and promises a smooth transition for all previous clients.
“I’m honored to begin the next chapter of my legal career with BTC Bank,” Meyer said. “This bank is a leader in the industry with a well-developed plan for future growth, and I’m thrilled to be a part of that success. I’m able to start this position while still serving in county office and assisting current clients. No one will be left behind and I’m grateful to BTC Bank for giving me this opportunity.”
Meyer is married to his wife, Erin, and they have three children, Sebastian, Jocelyn and Tynan. The family shares their time in Bethany and Gladstone.
BTC Bank is a community bank based in Bethany with additional branch locations in Gallatin, Albany, Pattonsburg, Chillicothe, Carrollton, Boonville, Beaman, Trenton, Maysville and Osborn, Missouri, and Lamoni, Iowa.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.