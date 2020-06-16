COLUMBIA — Four new members have recently been appointed to the OATS Transit Board of Directors. Angie Crowder of Moberly, Jeff Leeman of Sedalia, Stacey Steffens of Alma and Tammy Nadler of Clinton are the newest members to join the statewide Board of Directors. They were sworn into office at the regular board meeting on May 26.
Jeff Leeman is a Certified Network Engineer who owned and operated JL Computer Technologies until he retired in 2008. Leeman serves as Ward 1 Councilman for the City of Sedalia. He is also a long-time member of the Midwest Regional Bank Board of Directors. He served in the US Air Force from 1972-1981.
Angie Crowder is a Medical Social Worker for DCI Inc. She has been a strong supporter of OATS Transit working to ensure DCI clients have rides to their weekly treatments throughout many counties that OATS Transit serves. Crowder also serves on the Board of the Central Missouri Kidney Association and the Hallsville Community Development Association.
Stacey Steffens is the Administrator at The Living Center at Fitzgibbon Hospital, which is a nursing home in Marshall. OATS Transit provides transportation for a number of nursing homes and assisted living facilities in the state, including The Living Center. Steffens volunteers her time with Fitzgibbon Hospital and Trinity Lutheran Church and School.
Tammy Nadler is the Chief Finance Officer at Golden Valley Memorial Healthcare in Clinton. Sixty-two percent of OATS Transit service in Henry County is for medical appointments. Nadler has 30 years of experience in the health care industry.
OATS Transit has been governed by a volunteer Board of Directors since the company started in 1971. The board is made up of volunteer members from across the state of Missouri. Headquartered in Columbia, OATS Transit is a not-for-profit corporation providing specialized transportation for senior citizens, people with disabilities and the rural general public. The organization serves 87 Missouri counties with a staff of 650 employees. Last year the company provided more than 1.4 million trips.
For more information, visit www.oatstransit.org or facebook.com/oatstransit.
