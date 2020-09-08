Aug. 24
Dustin R. Wood and Christina Marie Wood to Gerardo Garcia and Manuel Garcia Calderon, La Monte Highland Addition lots 4 and 5.
Johnson Farms Inc. to Michael Stehwien and Virginia Grzenia, Hill Crest Addition lots 201 through 204.
Jordan Christina Hamby, Thomas Gordon, Diann Gordon to Taylor R. McCammon, Wes View Addition 2nd Part, lot 18, block 23.
Judith Ann Westerfield, Cynthia Marie George, Randall Wayne George and Diana Sue Wilson to Earl Edwin Manuel and Sarah Jarie Manuel, section 33, township 45, range 21.
Arnold J. Ruecker and Sarah E. Rueckerr to Lewis R. Hinkle, section 23, township 45, range 20.
Joshua T. Brant and Kyra S. Brant to Joshua T. Brandt and Kyrs S. Brant, section 21, township 45, range 21.
Curtis L. Shrock and Lisa I. Shrock to Stoney Hollow Farm LLC, section 15, 16 and 22, township 46, range 20.
Aug. 25
W-K Business Realty 4 LLC to Kroeger Properties III LLC, section 6, township 45, range 21.
Phyllis Sue Domann to Phyllis Sue Domann Trustee and Phyllis Sue Domann Trust, Hunters Ridge, lot 2.
Ronald Dale Pearson to Justin Meyer and Kristy Meyer, Clifton Woods Addition, lot 3, block B.
Aug. 26
Randi R. Battson and Jed Battson to Vitaliy V. Gubarik and Vera B. Gubarik, section 30, township 44, range 21.
Aug. 27
Lori Renee Triplett to Cameron Owens and Charity Owens, section 9, township 45, range 21.
Cameron Owens and Charity Owens to Lyle I. Ragar, Hale and Gentry Addition, lots 8 and 9, block 7.
Carl T. Johnson, Marie A. Johnson and Kristy L. Collins to Kristy L. Collins, Elm Place lots 15 through 17.
Mark R. Teter and Catherine L. Teter to David Michael Spear, section 35, township 45, range 20.
Gerald J. Wiltz and Joyce E. Wiltz to Robert K. Day and Julie A. Day, Mavericks Subdivision, lot 3.
Patrick N. Easter Trustee, William D. and Carmie J. Easter Revocable Living Trust to Steven D. Tucker and Allie K. Tucker, section 33, township 45, range 23.
Susan Hoffman and Jimmy Hoffman to Sadie Drake LLC, Browns J.R. Addition lots 4 through 11, block 3.
Aug. 28
James L. Steinkuehler and Christine E. Steinkuehler to Curtis D. Spurgeon and Patricia L. Bankson, Hill Crest Addition, lots 151 through 154.
Myron J. McNeal to Myron J. McNeal and Kelly Marie Miller, section 8, township 46, range 21.
Michelle Drum to Megan Nicole Swacker, Stewart and Thompson’s 2nd Addition, lots 7 and 8, block 7.
Gary Pugh and Amanda Drake to Tracy D. Harrison, Cotton Brothers 1st and 2nd Addition, lots 3 and 4, block 23.
Robert Sanders and Deborah Sanders to Jessica Ray Tobias, West View Addition 2nd Part, lot 16, block 26.
Aaron M. Pilant and April E. Pilant to J and J Fluty LLC, section 8, township 45, range 21.
Guesa USA LLC to 4201 Wisconsin Avenue LLC, section 36, township 46, range 22.
Guesa USA LLC to 150 South Limit LLC, Dundee Place lot 18 through 28, block 1; Dundee Place lots 9 through 14, block 1.
Guesa USA LLC to 1401 South Limit LLC, Fairview Place, block 12.
Guesa USA LLC to 313 South Ohio LLC, Smith and Martins 1st Addition, lots 11 and 12, block 6.
Guesa USA LLC to 101 South Ohio LLC, Original Plat Sedalia lot 1, block 35.
Guesa USA LLC to 101 South Ohio LLC, Original Plat Sedalia, lots 2 and 3, block 35.
Guesa USA LLC to 106 East Main LLC, Original Plat Sedalia, lot 2, block 35.
Guess USA LLC to 312 S. Ohio LLC, Smith and Martins 1st Addition, lots 6 and 7, block 5.
Guess USA LLC to 312 S. Ohio LLC, Smith and Martins 1st Addition, lot 8, block 5.
Guess USA LLC to 24920 Oak Grove LLC, section 31, township 46, range 21.
Guess USA LLC to 1805 West 18th Street LLC, Westmoreland Place Addition, lot 2, block 3.
Jorge R. Guevara and Megan Guevara to Turen Farms LLC, section 4, township 44, range 21.
Elroy L. Schroeder Trustee and Elroy L. Schroeder Trust to James Jay Barton II, La Monte Highland 4th Addition, lots 92 and 93.
Delfam LLC to Leonard Anderson Rental LLC, Country Club Addition, lots 8 and 9, block 5.
Donald Thompson and Constance S. Thompson to Chad M. Rogers and Sheri L. Thompson, section 11, township 45, range 21.
Scott H. Malaer and Carolyn S. Eve Malaer to Scott H. Malaer and Carolyn S. Eve Malaer, Brentwood Manor Subdivision, lot 48.
