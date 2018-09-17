Sept. 4
Wint E. Smith, Russell Shawn Smith, POA, and Ryan Shane Smith POA, to Leon Boles and Amber Todd, Letourneau’s Addition, lot 9.
Danny W. Young. Ellen E. Young, Tanner Young, and Sarah G. Young, to Tanner W. Young and Sarah G. Young, section 15, township 45, range 23.
Frederick G. Branson and Lindsey J. Branson to Victoriano Lemus Martinez and Selene Ruiz, Hunters Ridge 4th Subdivision, lot 59.
Patrick T. Moriarty and Shirley L. Moriarty to Patrick T. Moriarty Trustee, Shirley L. Moriarty Trustee and Moriarty Family Revocable Trust, section 15, township 45, range 21.
Dawn A. Struble to Charles S. Pappert II and Kirra S. Pappert, West View Addition lots 19 and 20, block 25.
Rickie Lee Keele to James W. Ditzfeld and Mary L. Ditzfeld, section 5, township 46, range 20.
Shaver Creek Properties LLC to Michael J. Winsatt and Jennifer L. Winsatt, Pacific Heights, lot 22, block 17.
Sept. 5
Nathan P. Walls and Crystal May Walls to Todd G. Wight and Charity L. Wight, section 13, township 44, range 20.
Jerry lee Van Steenburgh to James H. Staton and Ashley A. Staton, Houstonia Newkirk and Jaynes, lots 1 through 6, block 27.
Julie A. Meyer to Gary E. Barrett and Diana M. Barrett, Maplewood 5th Subdivision, lot 45.
Sept. 6
Rita A. Baslee to Rita A. Baslee, LaGrand Addition, lot 16.
Russell A. Childers and Julie A. Childers to RAC JAC Properties Inc., Stone Creek Addition Part 1, lot 1; section 6, township 45, range 21.
RAC JAC Properties Inc. to Russell A. Childers and Julie A. Childers, Stone Creek Addition Part 1, lot 1; section 6, township 45, range 21.
Waitt Outdoor LLC to Link Media Omaha LLC, section 29, township 45, range 21.
Sept. 7
John Cecil Paxton to David Hern and Tina Hern, Meyers and Kahrs Addition, lots 16 and 17.
Wayne Woodford Stackhouse to Brendan Eisenmenger and Erica Eisenmenger, Smith and Martins 1st Addition, lots 4 through 6, block 9.
Larry J. Stoll, Denise L. Stoll, Lynda M. Beasley and Rusty L. Beasley to James A. Tobin, Katy Trail estates, lot 7.
Bravo Rental properties LLC to Bessie J. Slankard and Dylan D. Phillips, Hale RL Addition, lot 2, block 2.
Karen Bradford Lynch and Rodney Prouty to Ahrazue M. Wilt, Walnut Park lot 104/109.
