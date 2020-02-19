Alan Allmon, D.O., a family physician in Sedalia, was recently awarded the 2020 Osteopathic Family Physician of the Year Award by the Missouri Society of the American College of Osteopathic Family Physicians (MSACOFP).
Allmon was honored at a ceremony on Jan. 24 at the Hilton Garden Inn in Independence
during the 2020 MSACOFP Winter Family Medicine Update.
The award is given to an osteopathic family physician who exemplifies the principles of osteopathic family medicine via outstanding accomplishments and service for the betterment of the osteopathic profession.
Allmon is a graduate of A.T. Still University – Kirksville College of Osteopathic Medicine in Kirksville. He completed an internship in family medicine at William Beaumont Army Medical Center in El Paso, Texas.
Allmon served as a general medical officer in the 101st Airborne Division until he settled in Sedalia in 1975. He practiced family medicine for 37 years until his retirement in 2012 but continues to work part-time as a wound care physician at Bothwell Regional Health Center Hospital in Sedalia.
Allmon has been a member and active participant of the MSACOFP for many years. He has served on the Board of Governors twice as an officer and continues to serve on the Convention and Education Committee helping to develop continuing medical education for osteopathic family physicians. He has been active in local organized medicine organizations throughout the years including the West Central District Osteopathic Association where he is a past president. Allmon also has more than 600 hours dedicated to preceptorship teaching of osteopathic students.
