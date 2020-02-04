State Fair Community College’s The LearningForce Executive Director Amy Jackson was elected to serve a three-year term on the Lake of the Ozarks Regional Economic Development Council Board of Directors at its Jan. 16 annual meeting at Ozark Yacht Club.
LOREDC was formed to promote the lake area’s business environment and quality of life. It encourages economic development by identifying opportunities and resources and coordinating efforts to attract businesses and industry to the region. LOREDC consists of communities within a three-county region that includes Camden, Miller, and Morgan.
SFCC is a founding member of LOREDC and has had representatives participating in the council throughout its existence. Jackson is co-chairing LOREDC’s Workforce Committee that is engaged in addressing the lake community’s employment needs and focusing on the council’s strategic planning initiatives. She has led the development of training programs and access and administration of state grant funds for Adient, Gates Rubber, ITW EAE (formerly Speedline Technologies) and played a role in recruiting Quaker Window Products, Co. that will create 300 new jobs.
Jackson oversees workforce and economic development initiatives of SFCC’s 14-county service area, including workforce training, professional development, specialized certifications, Small Business & Development Center, Missouri One Start grant administration, and community education. She has worked in marketing and business development in job training, communications and service industries for more than 20 years.
Jackson is a graduate of SFCC and has bachelor’s degrees in Business Management and Marketing. She has been an adjunct instructor at SFCC since 2014 and is a Development Dimensions International (DDI) nationally certified facilitator. Jackson is a member of the Human Resource Management Association of West Central Missouri, the Society for Human Resource Management, Missouri Economic Development Council, Missouri Association of Customized Training, Missouri Community College Association, Missouri Community College Association Workforce Liaisons Committee, Pettis County Management Association, and the Sedalia Rotary Club.
