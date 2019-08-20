Nancy Silver, a 33-year employee of Job Point, is retiring Sept. 17 after serving as vice president for 23 years.
Job Point is an employment center and community development corporation, fully accredited by the Rehabilitation Accreditation Commission. The company specializes in preparing individuals to enter the workforce. It has locations in Columbia, Marshall, Sedalia and Moberly.
Silver began her tenure with Job Point when it was Advent Enterprises Inc. in 1986 and served as Director of Program Development/Independent Living. At that time, Advent operated a residential program.
Through her service, Silver has helped bring more than $20.9 million in grants to Job Point and more than $4.5 million through fundraising efforts. Her influence has extended to thousands of persons served who have a disability, economic disadvantage or are a high-risk youth, as well as inspiring hundreds more staff and board members, interns, volunteers, funding partners, and other business leaders.
“This decision was not an easy one, but as football great Vince Lombardi once said, ‘The harder you work, the harder it is to surrender,’” Silver said of her retirement. “That said, I feel extremely blessed to step away while I still have energy and enthusiasm to pursue other life passions.”
Silver has asked there be no retirement party, so her coworkers are asking all who know her to send cards, stories, photos, or other mementos for a scrapbook. Mail to Brenda Overkamp, 400 Wilkes Boulevard, Columbia, MO, 65201 or brendao@jobpoint.org by Sept. 13.
