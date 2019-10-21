Twenty-five years ago, the internet was still a relatively new phenomenon. That same year, in 1994, Amazon and Yahoo were founded, and PlayStation launched its first video game console. In Columbia, a local startup named Socket formed out of a small office to provide basic dial-up internet service.
“Some people dismissed us as a fad,” said Socket founder and chief executive officer George Pfenenger. “While many internet companies that began back then are no longer around, Socket has continued to grow and evolve.”
Socket launched its 25th anniversary celebration Thursday, Oct. 10 with a ribbon-cutting ceremony. Construction demonstration stations were canceled due to the weather. Stations were to include tours of the vacuum excavator, utility locators and vibratory plow; all stations demonstrated the latest construction techniques Socket uses to install fiber.
As dial-up service began to fade, Socket continued to grow and evolve. Socket began to offer residential telephone service and introduced DSL service in 2003 to provide faster internet service. Inc. Magazine named Socket one of the nation’s fastest growing companies in 2001. In 2007, as Socket jumped to 70 employees, the company moved from its downtown office to its current location on Clark Lane and opened a satellite office in St. Peters.
In 2009, Socket was awarded a $16.6 million grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture and a $7.1 million loan under the federal American Recovery and Reinvestment Act, allowing them to build a fiber network in Callaway County. Construction began in 2011, with the first customers live in 2012. This rural broadband project meant that fiber lines reached more homes, businesses and public institutions. Thousands of customers enjoy reliable, high-speed internet as a result.
Locally, Socket provides businesses with convenient service and support. Residential business also continued to grow with the launch of Socket’s Fiberhood project in 2015 to promote its expansion of fiber into residential neighborhoods.
“Throughout these 25 years, we have remained committed to our customers and to our employees, the Socketeers,” said Carson Coffman, Socket’s president and chief operating officer. “We are proud to be known as the local company that provides professional, friendly support, while still providing state-of-the-art technology.”
Today, Socket has more than 160 employees and operates more than 700 miles of its own highspeed fiber optic network across Missouri.
“These first 25 years were really building a foundation,” said Coffman. “We’re just getting started. We want to be the premier local fiber provider. That’s why we’re laying the infrastructure for the future.”
