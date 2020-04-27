Caleb Sumner, owner of Sumner Insurance Services in Sedalia, has received the designation of Certified Insurance Counselor following the completion of an insurance education program sponsored by the Society of Certified Insurance Counselors. Sumner received his CIC credentials April 25 in official confirmation of this achievement.
The Society of CIC is a key member of The National Alliance for Insurance Education & Research, the nation’s preeminent provider of insurance and risk management education. Sumner has demonstrated his professional competence through the completion of the five CIC courses and the corresponding comprehensive written examinations that focus on all major fields of insurance and insurance management, such as property and casualty, personal and commercial lines, commercial multiline, agency management, insurance company operations, life and health, and risk management.
Sumner is a licensed insurance agent/advisor in Health, Life, Annuities, Property, Casualty, and Travel Insurance in multiple states including Missouri, Kansas, Oklahoma, Texas, Arkansas, Montana, and Arizona.
He is active in the insurance industry and serves on various boards including the Senior Marketing Specialists Medicare Advisory Council which advocates for more affordable private Medicare options for seniors. He is also an active board member and the legislative chair of the Central Missouri Association of Health Underwriters. CMAHU works to further with the state legislature in Jefferson City to advocate for more affordable and responsible private health insurance market solutions.
Sumner Insurance Services, 2300 W. Broadway Blvd. in Sedalia, can be reached at 660-827-4598.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.