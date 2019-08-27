Kristy Fisher, of Sedalia, and Robert Reavis, of La Monte, have both been elected as an alternate delegate to the 136th annual American Angus Association Convention of Delegates Nov. 4 at the Peppermill Resort Spa & Casino in Reno, Nevada.
Fisher and Reavis, members of the American Angus Association with headquarters in St. Joseph, are two of 231 Angus breeders who have been elected by fellow members to serve as an alternate state representative to the annual meeting. Representing 42 states and Canada, those serving as state delegates will participate in the business meeting and elect new officers and five directors to the American Angus Association board.
Hosted in conjunction with the 136th annual Convention of Delegates, the Angus Convention is set to take place Nov. 2-4 in Reno, Nevada. The Angus Convention offers opportunities for real-world education, face-to-face networking and country music entertainment.
The American Angus Association is the nation’s largest beef breed organization, serving nearly 25,000 members across the United States, Canada and several other countries. For more information, visit www.ANGUS.org.
