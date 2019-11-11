Ryan Seever, a body technician at Warrensburg Collision in Warrensburg, was recently named Shop Worker of the Year by FenderBender Magazine, a monthly business-to-business magazine for collision repair. He was awarded a plaque in front of hundreds of his peers and colleagues at the annual FenderBender Management Conference Oct. 1 in Minneapolis.
“Ryan has the discipline to tirelessly make things better and strive for excellence every day,” said Casey Lund, owner of Warrensburg Collision. “He rose to the top early on and became a leader by example.”
Seever is a steel structural technician who emphasizes lean business practices in order to foster progressive workplace habits that drives business forward.
“I love to continuously improve myself, and here at Warrensburg Collision we practice the 2-Second Lean approach, Seever said. “That means we all meet in the shop every morning to discuss ways in which we can continuously improve our process. Sometimes we make big changes and sometimes we make small changes, but we are always making changes that move us in a more efficient and productive direction.”
His habits of constant improvement have paid off, reducing cycle time – a key component in shop revenue – from 10 days to about six and a half days. He also continues to train, achieving I-CAR Platinum Level 3 certifications (industry-leading techniques and recognition) in multiple categories. His instructional YouTube videos have garnered more than 90,000 views.
