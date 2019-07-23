Ahrazue Wilt, of Sedalia, has been named Agent of the Month by American Family Insurance. She received the honor for outstanding sales of American Family insurance products during the month of June.
Wilt has been an agent for American Family since March 2012. Her office is at 762 Winchester Drive in Sedalia.
“This is a very prestigious honor when you consider there are about 3,500 American Family agents serving millions of policyholders,” Stu Rogers, agency sales manager for the company, said. “This is a fitting tribute to Ahrazue's expertise in insurance and ability to earn the trust and respect of her customers.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.