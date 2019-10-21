With its new banking center in Sedalia, Wood & Huston Bank is providing more options for customers. Extended LiveAssist Video Teller hours from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday offer customers extended access to new banking technology, with the support of a personal, live face-to-face interaction.
With Wood & Huston Bank LiveAssist Video Tellers, customers can video chat with the teller to answer any questions, make a loan payment, withdraw money, cash or deposit a check and check their account balance.
Wood & Huston LiveAssist Video Tellers are at two Sedalia locations – Wood & Huston’s new banking center, 3400 W. Broadway Blvd., and at 3400 S. Limit Ave., next to Williams Woody Nissan.
“These are real people you’re talking to,” said Matt Boatright, Sedalia/Pettis County Market President of Wood & Huston Bank, regarding the video tellers. “They’re friendly and knowledgeable, they are members of our team and they are available to help you with your banking needs, whatever they may be, at a time that works for you.”
Wood & Huston offers banking centers and video teller machines in Cape Girardeau, Higginsville, Jackson, Lexington, Marshall, Springfield, West Plains and now Sedalia
