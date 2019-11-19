Woods Supermarket is offering a 2020 benefits package for employees that includes benefits the company has never offered before such as bereavement leave, a medical plan for part-time team members, long-term disability, and coverage for catastrophic events such as cancer.
According to a news release, Woods Supermarket enriched benefits to bring quality health care options to the table for existing and future team members. Woods Supermarket will be able to cut some team member premiums by 50% or $4,000 annually. Compared to 2019, team members will save a combined total of $232,000 in premiums. These savings equate to a 3% pay increase for every Woods Supermarket team member.
Additionally, Woods Supermarket is enhancing ancillary benefit offerings including Employee Assistance Program and having open conversations about mental health in the workplace. Further, Woods Supermarket has added “Branch” to its list of benefits. Branch is a financial wellness and flexibility benefit giving team members instant access to their paycheck and offering payroll advances to help with their financial wellbeing.
In 2020, Woods will be exploring more opportunities to enhance team member benefits with options such as long-term care insurance and in-person financial planning, the release states. The goal is to have those available in time for 2021 benefit elections.
