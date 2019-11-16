A foxy stuffed animal is bringing smiles and comfort to children thanks to a local pastor and others in several surrounding communities.
Vonda Veale, pastor of Florence United Methodist Church and Goodwill Chapel United Methodist Church, along with church members and local businesses are donating the limited edition stuffed animal, Finley the Fox, to children in need.
So far, 20 foxes, produced as a fundraising item by Avon, have been donated to Children’s Mercy Hospital in Kansas City and 12 more will be delivered to the Cole Camp and Rural Fire Protection District.
Florence and Goodwill Chapel UMC donated the funds for the foxes donated to Children’s Mercy and Main Street Mutual Insurance and Citizens-Farmers Bank, both of Cole Camp, donated to Cole Camp and Rural Fire Protection District.
Veale said she is seeking donations to purchase 30 Finley the Foxes for the Pettis County Fire Protection District. As of Friday, Veale said she has donations from W-K Chevrolet and Advance Fence & Rail, both of Sedalia.
Veale, who also sells Avon, said she was unaware the company offered a fundraiser give-back program each fall featuring a stuffed animal. When she found out about the program she brought up the idea to both of her churches. From there the idea grew.
“In our instance, we are giving them to Pettis County Fire Department, Cole Camp Fire Department and Children’s Mercy,” she explained. “Those are the three so far, but I’m totally open if someone else needs some of these, that we can get some donated …”
PCFPD Chief Mike Harding said it means much to the district to have Finley the Fox to give to children in need.
“For the department, it’s one of those things that we can reach out if there’s a structure fire, and people seem to lose everything,” he said. “Or if it’s a matter of an accident where a parent is injured … to be able to give (the fox) out to a child, it’s something that gives them a little bit of security that they can hug.
“Things like this for children, in my experience, it seems to give a sense of relief, a sense of security,” he continued. “For us to be able to see things like that, it’s huge.”
He added he was thankful for the upcoming donation from Veale and the others involved in the project.
“Little things go a long ways,” he noted. “Especially, whenever there’s an incident. We get our reward when we hand something like that out. Or when we can help somebody else out and you see the relief in their eyes.”
Veale said it’s exciting because people jumped on the idea of giving the foxes to children. The project has also expanded into helping cancer patients.
“I’m also giving a portion of the proceeds to the Benton County Cancer Fund,” Veale added. “So, it’s what we call a give-back-give-back. Multiple people are benefiting from this willingness to give.”
She said the willingness of people to participate in the project has meant everything to her.
“There’s still good people out there,” she continued. “No matter what’s going on in your life right now, there’s still good people out there who will help people.”
Veale said each fox costs $27 which includes shipping and handling. It is a limited edition and will only be available for another two to three weeks.
She is seeking donations of Finley the Fox for the PCFPD. To donate, call Veale at 660-596-2548.
