It’s been a booming year for firework sales. As the COVID-19 pandemic has led to the cancellation of a number of public firework shows, consumers across the United States and locally are turning 2020 into a record year for the industry with skyrocketing sales numbers.
According to a July 1 report from CNBC, firework sellers say they are seeing huge gains in firework sales this year. Some are reporting increases of 200 to 300%.
American Pyrotechnics Association Executive Director Julie Heckman is quoted in the report as saying, “On the consumer side, sales are off the hook. This will be an all-time high.”
Clara Butler of Hale Fireworks agrees. Butler said the company has 304 tents throughout a number of states. It is her 13th year working for the family.
She and her son Dylan “Boon Man” Butler were busy Wednesday afternoon answering questions for customers at their tent on south U.S Highway 65.
“We really have a good mix of customers,” Butler said. “Grandmas will bring in their little ones and families come in together.
“I like it when grandpas bring in their adult grandkids to shop,” she added. “You can tell they have been doing it for years.”
On Tuesday, employee Stephanie Baumgarth explained the age of the customer plays a factor in the type of fireworks purchased. Baumgarth noted parents with little children tend to buy the more traditional items such as sparklers and bottle rockets.
Adults only want the big box packages hoping to get more bang for their buck.
“If adults come in by themselves they are going for the boxes more than the plain artillery shells,” Baumgarth said. “Parents with little children want the little stuff – the adults want the bigger items.”
Baumgarth added she believes the pandemic is helping to drive sales this year. On Tuesday she said sales were averaging $80 per customer. That number typically increases as the Fourth approaches.
For Butler, while the hours are long — the tent is open each day until midnight through July 5 — this year’s sales figures make up for the long days.
“For me, this will pay my bills for six months,” Butler explained. “More than that it is an opportunity for me to work with Dylan and teach him how to run a tent so he can take over (a tent) when he turns 18.”
Butler emphasized the family aspect of her business. Each customer she helped she reminded to follow safety guidelines before they left the tent.
“The safety aspect is so important,” Butler stressed. “Most of the injuries we hear about are because someone is holding lit fireworks or is trying to throw them.”
About 250 people go to emergency rooms each day with fireworks-related injuries in the 30 days around July 4, according to the National Fire Protection Association.
Fireworks sales at licensed seasonal retailers are legal in Missouri from June 20 to July 10. Through June 19, the Division of Fire Safety has issued 1,099 permits to seasonal retailers.
Fireworks are illegal within the city limits of Sedalia. Most municipalities in Pettis County allow fireworks to be used on July 4. Residents should check with their town halls if they have questions about ordinances for the use of fireworks.
